Hip Hop Awards 2022: Best All-Female Hip Hop Posse Cuts
Contrary to popular belief and social media guidelines, it wasn’t rare to see a group of highly talented female emcees to show up and show out to classic records. Lil Kim’s “Not Tonight” (Ladies Night Remix) featuring legendary rappers Missy Elliott, Da Brat, and the late Lisa Left Eye Lopes, and a surprise verse from hip hop radio royalty Angie Martinez.
As we gear up for the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards, the only place to celebrate hip hop music, the culture, and the icons that redefine it every day, check out our list of the best all-female hip hop posse cuts.
Lil' Kim — “Not Tonight” (Ladies Night Remix) feat. Missy Elliott, Da Brat, Left Eye, Angie Martinez
Rap icons Lil Kim, Missy Elliott, Da Brat, the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and radio veteran Angie Martinez united for this legendary track titled “Not Tonight” (Ladies Night Remix), which appeared on the soundtrack for Nothing to Lose.
The song was initially former CEO/President of Undeas Records Lance Rivera’s idea, Kim revealed in an interview with XXL.
“He always loved the “Ladies’ Night” thing. He had this idea where he thought we should have Angie Martinez on it because she was ruling the radio at the time, and she wanted to rap,” she said. “We loved the whole idea of lady empowerment. I just wanted all my favorite artists on it. TLC, Missy, Da Brat. That song landed us MTV nominations and Grammy nominations. So we did something right.”
Brandy – I Wanna Be Down (Remix) feat. Mc Lyte, YoYo & Queen Latifah
The Vocal Bible better known as Brandy stepped back and let her sisters in rap take over the remix for her 1994 smash track “I Wanna Be Down.” Female rap pioneers Mc Lyte, YoYo and Queen Latifah delivered unforgettable rhymes that championed sisterhood and women empowerment.
Ludacris — “My Chick Bad” (Remix) feat. Diamond, Trina, Eve
Props to rapper Ludacris for gathering some of the hottest female emcees in the business for a ladies remix of his smash single “My Chick Bad.” While its initial release featured rap icon Nicki Minaj, Luda doubled back for an all-female remix featuring Diamond of Crime Mob, Miami rap icon, Trina, and First Lady of Ruff Ryder, Eve.
Total - No One Else (Puff Daddy and Rodney Jerkins Remix) feat. Lil' Kim, Foxy Brown, Da Brat
With the original single featuring So So Def signee Da Brat, R&B singing Total called upon two more rap heavy hitters Lil Kim and Foxy Brown for the ultimate all-female New York-based posse cut.
