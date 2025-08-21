Tennis Star Sachia Vickery Defends Her OnlyFans Hustle

Tennis star Sachia Vickery is making a coin on and off the court.

The 30-year-old received scrutiny for her double life after revealing she has an OnlyFans account.

In a recent Instagram Stories Q+A, Vickery defended her decision to run an OnlyFans account, pushing back against fans who questioned her choice.

"I'm very open-minded and I don't care what people think of me," she said, The Daily Mail reported.

“It's also the easiest money I've ever made and I enjoy doing it. I will never talk s--- about girls on OnlyFans ever again for the rest of my life. Because the amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook really.”

People reached out for a comment, and a representative from Vickery’s team stated she posts “suggestive content” on her account.

“The only comment we have is that what Ms. Vickery does on the OnlyFans platform should not be considered 'sex work' as stated in the Daily Mail article,” the representative stated.

“She posts suggestive material. There is no full nudity or sexual acts performed. The Daily Mail article misrepresented her, hence why no quotes were provided by Ms. Vickery. She was off 6 months due to a major injury and in that time is when OnlyFans was pursued, tennis was not stopped to go into OnlyFans.”

Earlier this year on the “Black Girl Spin” podcast, Vickery reflected that she has “always pushed boundaries,” per The Daily Mail .

“I've always been outspoken about racial hate I get online, bodyshaming. I'm very open about a lot of stuff,” she said on the show.

“I'm still playing tennis, my career is still going but I also want to do things outside of tennis. I'm starting to explore more opportunities on social media. Obviously there are levels to OnlyFans, you have athletes like Nick [Kyrgios] and Alex [Muller] who are going to be posting tennis content for the most part and then you have the other complete extreme, which I'm not. I'm in that middle gap.”

She continued, “I set it up in January and it just took off. Being a tennis player definitely helped my marketing. I'm at a stage where I don't do the absolute most on there but I'm comfortable as I need to be. I'm doing really well.”