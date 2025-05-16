STREAM EXCLUSIVE ORIGINALS
Celebrity

Angela Bassett Says She Wanted to ‘Impress’ Children With 2025 Met Gala Debut

The Emmy-winning actress said she had a ‘brilliant time’ attending fashion’s biggest night.

(Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

By Jaelani Turner-Williams
May 16, 2025 / 9:18 AM

Angela Bassett won over her children after making her Met Gala debut earlier this month.

The Emmy-winning actress, who stars in the upcoming action film ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,’ spoke to People this week about her 19-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater, being “excited” to see her walk the Met Gala carpet. Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, welcomed their children via surrogacy in 2006.

“We lived to impress these young ones. They were so thrilled that I got a chance to go and as was I,” Bassett told the publication.

Bassett, who wore a custom velvet blue Burberry look, was styled for the occasion by Jennifer Austin and Law Roach. The actress said she anticipated attending fashion’s biggest night for  “weeks and weeks” and had a “brilliant time” at the event. Bassett also enjoyed “running into friends and colleagues,” and dining on a “divine” meal curated by chef Kwame Onwuachi, owner of New York restaurant Tatiana’s. On the night’s performers being Usher and Stevie Wonder, Bassett admitted that the Met Gala delivered “entertainment at its highest.”

Angela Bassett2025 MET GalaMet Gala

Latest News

Subscribe for BET Updates

Provide your email address to receive our newsletter.

By clicking Subscribe, you confirm that you have read and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy. You also agree to receive marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers) and other information from BET and the Paramount family of companies. You understand that you can unsubscribe at any time.