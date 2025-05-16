Angela Bassett Says She Wanted to ‘Impress’ Children With 2025 Met Gala Debut
Angela Bassett won over her children after making her Met Gala debut earlier this month.
The Emmy-winning actress, who stars in the upcoming action film ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,’ spoke to People this week about her 19-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater, being “excited” to see her walk the Met Gala carpet. Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance, welcomed their children via surrogacy in 2006.
“We lived to impress these young ones. They were so thrilled that I got a chance to go and as was I,” Bassett told the publication.
Bassett, who wore a custom velvet blue Burberry look, was styled for the occasion by Jennifer Austin and Law Roach. The actress said she anticipated attending fashion’s biggest night for “weeks and weeks” and had a “brilliant time” at the event. Bassett also enjoyed “running into friends and colleagues,” and dining on a “divine” meal curated by chef Kwame Onwuachi, owner of New York restaurant Tatiana’s. On the night’s performers being Usher and Stevie Wonder, Bassett admitted that the Met Gala delivered “entertainment at its highest.”