Angela Bassett Says She Wanted to ‘Impress’ Children With 2025 Met Gala Debut

Angela Bassett won over her children after making her Met Gala debut earlier this month.

The Emmy-winning actress, who stars in the upcoming action film ‘Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning,’ spoke to People this week about her 19-year-old twins, Bronwyn and Slater, being “excited” to see her walk the Met Gala carpet. Bassett and her husband, Courtney B. Vance , welcomed their children via surrogacy in 2006.

“We lived to impress these young ones. They were so thrilled that I got a chance to go and as was I,” Bassett told the publication.