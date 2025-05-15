Mother Says It’s ‘Torture’ to Keep Brain-Dead Daughter Alive Under Georgia’s Abortion Ban

An Atlanta family is speaking out after being forced to keep their brain-dead loved one on life support for more than 90 days due to Georgia’s abortion ban.

Adriana Smith, a 30-year-old registered nurse and mother, was about nine weeks pregnant when she began experiencing severe headaches in early February.

Her mother, April Newkirk, told 11Alive that Smith sought help at a local hospital but was sent home with medication—no CT scan, no overnight observation. “If they had done that or kept her overnight, they would have caught it. It could have been prevented,” Newkirk said.

The next morning, Smith’s boyfriend found her gasping and gurgling in her sleep. She was rushed to the hospital, where a CT scan revealed multiple blood clots in her brain. Doctors planned emergency surgery, but it was too late. Smith was declared brain dead.

Because Smith was pregnant, doctors informed the family that Georgia’s abortion laws required her to be kept alive until the fetus reached viability.

“She’s been breathing through machines for more than 90 days,” Newkirk said. “It’s torture for me. I see my daughter breathing, but she’s not there. And her son — I bring him to see her.”

Georgia’s law bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, with exceptions only for medical emergencies. But in Smith’s case, doctors told the family they’re legally obligated to sustain life support, as she is no longer considered at risk due to her brain death.

“This decision should’ve been left to us,” Newkirk said. “We’re the ones who have to live with it.”

“More cost, more trauma, more questions,” she said. “We don’t even know what kind of life he’ll have—if he survives.”