As we round the corner into the holiday season, many of us will be spending time with family and friends. Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to take center stage potentially throwing a monkey wrench into how we plan social events. It could mean smaller gatherings and Zoom calls once again become the safer substitute, especially when family members and friends don’t live close or even in the same time zone.

And if you’re one of the lucky ones who can meet your loved ones in person, then it’s not too late to create a menu that will allow you to share new culinary traditions or enhance those shared between generations.

No matter how you plan to connect over the holidays, we have rounded up some of our favorite celeb cookbooks that include fun and easy-to-make recipes that you’ll want to give a try.

Recipes to Sing About by Patti Labelle

Patti Labelle has been bringing the world joy through her singing since she arrived on the scene in the 1960s with the Bluebelles—which later became Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles. Although the group was successful, the chanteuse struck out on her own and achieved worldwide accolades. She's won two Grammys, honors from GLAAD, the NAACP, a star on the Walk of Fame, a BET Lifetime Achievement Award, and Soul Train Heritage Award for Career Achievement.

Additionally, the “Godmother of Soul” can throw down in the kitchen so much so that she has a line of food products which includes a sweet potato pie that flew off the shelves last Thanksgiving season selling 25 pies per minute at Walmart —for those without a calculator, that's 36,000 pies daily.

Now, while you may not be able to have Ms. Patti come to your home and prepare a feast as she did for both Prince and Elton John, you are however free to try out her recipes from LaBelle Cuisine: Recipes to Sing About. This past summer, the book was re-released for its 20th anniversary featuring three new recipes, including Patti's Quarantine Lobster-Shrimp cakes.

Check her out on the Tamron Hall Show as she teaches the audience how to master the recipe.

The Quick Fix Kitchen! by Tia Mowry

While you may know Tia Mowry as one half of the Wonder Twins power from Sister, Sister, where she starred opposite sister Tamera Mowry, she is all grown up and a very busy mom of two. You can see her on the Netflix series Family Reunion and her latest movie Miracle in Motor City . She has also showcased her cooking skills on the Cooking Channel—Tia Mowry at Home— as well as on her YouTube channel Tia Mowry's Quick Fix, where she offers advice on life's little dilemmas and, of course, talks about food.

And as whippy as she is, so are the recipes from her cookbook Tia Mowry: The Quick Fix Kitchen! where you will learn how to organize your kitchen and make easy recipes such as an Artichoke Pasta Bake.

Check out below as the mom of two gives you a step-by-step demo.

The Full Plate by Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry may be the wife of NBA baller Stephen Curry, but she has undoubtedly carved a path for herself in the lifestyle lane. The mom of three launched the magazine, Sweet July, collaborated with award-winning Chef Michael Mina to three restaurants under the moniker International Smoke, and partnered with her hubby’s sister Sydel Curry to release wines under Domaine Curry.

And there’s more; Ayesha has a home collection featuring pots, pans, sheets and cookware, and you guessed it, she has written a couple of cookbooks including, Ayesha Curry: The Full Plate.

Check her out as she talks with Vice President Kamala Harris about their shared Jamaican ancestry, love for the island’s comforting Rice and Peas, and Curry’s recipe for Rasta Pasta.

Cravings: All Together, Recipes to Love by Chrissy Teigen

Although Chrissy Teigen has come under some fire this year for past social media antics, her cookbook remains highly successful. In fact, it remains at the top of the New York Times Best Seller list since its release in October. Teigen, who has two children with her husband, mega artist John Legend, has been pretty open about much of her personal struggles, including the loss of their son Jack in Sept. 2020.

Listen to the sizzle and learn how to achieve the perfect steak crust in this clip from Cravings Takeover.

Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love and Eat by Quad Webb

As one of the stars of Bravo's Married To Medicine Quad Webb has had her share of ups and downs on the show. She's been open about adopting a daughter last year on the heels of divorcing Dr. Gregory Lunceford.

The often witty Tennessee native has also dropped a cookbook, Cooking with Miss Quad: Live, Laugh, Love and Eat featuring a foreword by celebrity chef and New York Times best-selling author Pat Neely. Some notable recipes include Jalapeño Cheese Hush Puppies, Memphis Dry Rub Ribs, and on the lighter side, Orange Ginger Glaze Salmon.