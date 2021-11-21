Kanye West Announces ‘Free Larry Hoover’ Concert With Drake

Whether it’s letting him speak on his album Donda or having him spread his message on a highly-publicized episode of Drink Champs, Kanye West has been a major supporter of Larry Hoover Jr. and his efforts to free his father, Larry Hoover, from prison. Now, he’s once again using music to spread the message.

On Saturday (November 20), Ye officially announced the plans for his previously-teased Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert, which is slated to take place on December 9 at Memorial Coliseum in L.A. The show will also feature West’s no-longer enemy Drake as a “special guest.”

According to an event description on the venue’s website, the concert’s goal is to “raise awareness and support for Larry Hoover and the cause of prison and sentencing reform.”

“I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause but prove to people everywhere how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride aside and come together,” Ye said in a website statement.

The concert will be Kanye’s first in five years – after the cancellation of his 2016 Saint Pablo Tour. For Drake, it will be his first since the Astroworld tragedy.