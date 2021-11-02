Verzuz Gamez will have their world premiere starting this Wednesday (Nov. 3) and four of hip-hop finest will be showing off their video game skills.

Hosted by T-Pain, the epic will feature Lil Jon, Lil Tecca, Big Boi and Big Sean. The fearsome foursome will play Call of Duty: Vanguard prior to its official release to the masses on Nov. 5, battling it out during a multi-round gameplay tournament for the event.

Afterwards, a live musical performance under the Verzuz Gamez banner will also take place, featuring the Grammy-nominated group, Migos.

Fans can stream on Triller, FITETV, VerzuzTV on IG, or on any Call Of Duty social media channels.

According to PR Newswire, Call of Duty: Vanguard takes players through influential battles of World War II as they fight for victory across the Eastern and Western fronts of Europe, the Pacific, and North Africa.