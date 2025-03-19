5 Modern Black Girl Groups We're Rooting For In 2025

While girl groups aren’t as dominant as they used to be, five groups put the trend to rest. Putting on for multi-piece female acts are country trio Chapel Hart, British R&B and pop group FLO, R&B ensemble DivaGurl, and more, who remind us of icons like En Vogue, Destiny’s Child, and TLC, but with an updated twist.

Below, BET.com looks into five girl groups that should be on your radar.

Chapel Hart

Sister country music trio Chapel Hart has released music for just over five years, but with Black artists reestablishing themselves in country’s spotlight, the group is primed to take over. Last October, Chapel Hart dropped their fourth project, a Christmas album, but recently came out with a bluesy motivational single, “Perfect for Me.”

DivaGurl

Keke Palmer, under her middle name, Keyana, leads the R&B group DivaGurl, which came to the forefront in 2024. To support Palmer’s buddy comedy flick “One of Them Days,” the group released their debut EP, “DivaGurl: A Story By Keke Palmer,” in January.

FLO

British R&B and pop trio, composed of members Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer and Stella Quaresma have already struck gold in the states. Following the release of their glamorous and seductive debut “Access All Areas,” the ladies will embark on the North American leg of their Access All Areas tour next month.

IIMAGINE

Established by rapper Yung Bleu, R&B trio IIMAGINE takes us back to the early 2000s girl group era. Their 2024 EP “What a Girl Wants?” fuels our ear for nostalgia.

Psiryn