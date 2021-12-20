Ambushed Baltimore Police Woman Was One Of Two Shooting Victims By Alleged Assailants

A Baltimore police officer is fighting for her life after being shot multiple times while sitting in her patrol car last week. Elliot Knox and Travon Shaw are in custody and are charged in the attempted murder of officer Keona Holley. They’re also charged with murder for shooting a 27-year-old man shortly after ambushing the policewoman.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Holley was working an overtime shift when the gunmen approached her from behind and opened fire. She was shot twice in the head, once in the leg and once in the hand, according to documents obtained by the Baltimore Sun.

Both of the suspects have prior convictions. The Sun reports that Shaw, now 32, was awaiting trial in Baltimore County for a March 2020 arrest for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show he reportedly had a previous conviction for armed robbery and assault from a 2006 case.

Knox, 31, was convicted of three armed robberies in 2006, when he was 16 and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The Police Commissioner said during a news conference that the shooting of officer Holley was connected to the murder of Justin Johnson. He explained, “...we now know the perpetrators of Officer Holley’s shooting, they then left that scene, went to Lucia Avenue and then committed that homicide of Justin Johnson.”

State Attorney for Baltimore Marilyn Mosby pledged to prosecute the suspects. CNN quotes Mosby saying, “As officer Holley continues to fight and fight for her life, we vow to her, her family, her colleagues, this community that we will get justice on her behalf — for every victim that has been affected by these heinous acts of violence, we will get justice on their behalf.”

MSN reports that both men were arrested Friday when police recovered a vehicle of interest based on surveillance video. Police also recovered two guns believed to have been used in both shootings.