Pregnant Eve Says She Already Has Two Baby Names Picked Out

Now that Eve has shared that she is pregnant with her first child with her fans, the Queens star says she and her husband have arrived at two potential names.

Appearing on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday (Oct. 19), the 42-year-old explained the special connection she, her husband Maximillion Cooper, and their baby have — how she thinks the baby might have approved of the possible names.

"We have picked two names. This is the thing I feel like the baby has told us," she said. "Because we have said two names to each other separately, and they've come back to us within an hour on the same day. Literally."

She continued, “So I feel like that's the names. I don't know yet. I mean, it's weird, but I think the baby is talking to us.”

Eve announced that she was expecting on her Instagram on Friday (Oct. 15).

“Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!! ❤️ You all know how long we've been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022,” she captioned the post cradling her baby bump.