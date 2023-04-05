The Blackity Black Guide to Podcasts
Navigating the oversaturated world of podcasts can be quite a challenge. But every once in a while, a gem of a show pops up that you simply have to rave about to your friends. Whether you're in the mood for a gripping tale, an enthralling voice, or some fresh and fascinating perspectives on the hottest topics in pop culture, fear not - we've got you covered with some of the most outstanding Black podcasts out there.
The Read
The Read podcast with Crissel and Kid Fury will rarely be left out of the discussion of Black podcasts to check out. Listen as the pair breaks down some of the week’s most extensive entertainment stories, answer a few listener letters, and of course, a drag-worthy segment called “the read.” If you’re not tuned into The Read, you’re not getting two of the most prominent perspectives in the culture. Listen can find them wherever you listen to your favorite pod.
Earn Your Leisure
Entrepreneurs and financial experts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings are helping build the bridge between financial literacy and the Black community with their ultra-successful podcast, Earn Your Leisure. Since the beginning of their careers, both men sought to help their community in ways that would give them the tools to conquer the ever so changing economy. Check out Bilal and Millings’s weekly podcast and many other online resources, including their academy, and learn how to earn your leisure.
LeVar Burton Reads
Who better to read you a story than the man who’s spent his life promoting literacy? Hear some of your favorite stories narrated by the legend LeVar Burton. Story authors include Stephen King, Toni Morrison, Nnedi Okorafor, Kurt Vonnegut, and many more.
WokeAF Daily
WokeAF Daily, hosted by Danielle Moodie, is a podcast that explores what it truly means to be woke. So, while Republicans may not be able to tell you what it means, Moodie has a complete breakdown of what it means to be woke in today’s society.
Baby, This is KeKe Palmer
Each week, get lost with multi-talented Hollywood star KeKe Palmer as she takes listeners down a rabbit hole of topics she is obsessed with while chatting with a range of special guests.