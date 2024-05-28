BET Awards 2024: Big Screen Business: 5 Memorable Acting Roles From Regina King
Regina King's nomination for “Best Actress” at the upcoming BET Awards 2024 celebrates her illustrious career and contributions to film and television. Over the years, King has graced the screen in various roles, each showcasing a different facet of her extraordinary abilities.
From her powerful portrayal of history-making figure Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to the United States Congress, to her compelling depiction of vigilante Sister Night, King has delivered countless performances in diverse roles, each highlighting a distinct facet of her extraordinary abilities.
As we celebrate her achievements, these five roles remind us of her incredible versatility and indelible mark on the big and small screens.
Angela Abar in “Watchmen”
King starred as Angela Abar/Sister Night, a complex and fierce vigilante in HBO’s critically acclaimed 2019 limited series “Watchmen.” Her powerful performance earned her the "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie" award at the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards.
Sharon Rivers in “If Beale Street Could Talk”
King's 2018 performance as Sharon Rivers, a devoted mother fighting for justice, in Brian Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk, was a tour de force. This powerful portrayal earned her the "Best Supporting Actress" award, marking her first Academy Award win.
Margie Hendricks in “Ray”
In 2004, the actress portrayed Margie Hendricks, a talented singer and Ray Charles's lover, in the Oscar-winning film Ray. King delivered a powerful and emotional performance, showcasing her ability to bring depth and sensitivity to complex characters.
Huey and Riley Freeman in “The Boondocks”
From 2005 to 2014, King voiced the characters of Huey and Riley Freeman in the animated series The Boondocks. Her work on "The Boondocks" showcased her versatility and talent in voice acting, bringing two characters with distinct personalities to life.
Brenda Jenkins in “227”
In the mid-80s, King landed her first notable acting role as Brenda Jenkins in the popular television series “227,” which aired from 1985 to 1990. Her portrayal of the young teen demonstrated the actress’s early talent and charm, laying the groundwork for her career in the entertainment industry.
