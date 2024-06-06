BET Awards 2024: Tyler, The Creator, Takes the Director's Chair for These 5 Epic Visuals
Tyler, The Creator’s music videos are more than just visual accompaniments to his songs; they are immersive, surreal experiences that showcase his boundless creativity. Known for his innovative musical prowess and distinct visual storytelling, Tyler has cemented himself as a multifaceted artist.
This year, the multi-hyphenated is nominated for the esteemed "Video Director of the Year" award alongside several talented directors, including Child., Tems, Offset, Cole Bennett, Janelle Monáe, and Alan Ferguson, and industry veterans Benny Boom, Dave Meyers, and more.
Tyler's creative genius behind the camera lens has captivated audiences worldwide. As we anticipate the upcoming BET Awards 2024, airing on Sunday, June 30 at 8 PM, it's a perfect moment to celebrate Tyler, The Creator's unparalleled talent and his contributions to the world of visual storytelling.
“Yonkers”
The music video for “Yonkers” is one of Tyler, the Creator’s most iconic works. It’s shot in black and white and features Tyler sitting on a stool, rapping into the camera while handling a giant insect.
The unsettling imagery, including the infamous scene where he eats the bug and his eyes turn black, perfectly complements the song’s dark and raw energy. The minimalist setting and eerie visuals make “Yonkers” a standout in Tyler’s directorial portfolio.
“Who Dat Boy”
In “WHO DAT BOY,” Tyler delves into horror with a unique, surreal approach. The video kicks off with a gruesome facial injury that leads Tyler to seek an emergency operation performed by A$AP Rocky. This mix of eerie visuals and engaging narrative makes the song’s visuals stand out in Tyler's portfolio as a director.
“JUGGERNAUT”
“JUGGERNAUT,” from Tyler's album Call Me If You Get Lost, features vibrant visuals and chaotic energy. The video combines rapid cuts, surreal landscapes, and Tyler’s signature eccentric style, creating a frantic yet intriguing viewing experience.
Tyler’s direction here exemplifies his ability to blend the bizarre with the beautiful, making “JUGGERNAUT” an unforgettable watch.
“EARFQUAKE”
The "EARFQUAKE" music video seamlessly combines humor and surreal elements. Featuring a guest appearance by Tracee Ellis Ross, the video showcases Tyler in a bright blue suit performing amidst a series of exaggerated and comical disasters. The quirky visuals and playful narrative highlight Tyler's ability to blend comedy with trippy, avant-garde elements.
“LEMONHEAD”
In the video for “LEMONHEAD,” Tyler embraces whimsical and surreal visuals. The rapper appears in a field dressed in a style reminiscent of a Wes Anderson film character, engaging in odd activities such as encouraging an elderly man to play the tuba and driving a speedboat on grass.
This blend of quirky yet disjointed scenes underscores Tyler's distinctive and imaginative directorial approach.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.