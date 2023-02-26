WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Pregnant Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Hit The Town In Milan

She announced her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC via Getty Images)

By Craig T. Lee
February 26, 2023 / 12:20 PM

Just days after shocking the world with the news of her second pregnancy, Rihanna steps out for a date night in Milan with A$AP Rocky.

According to PEOPLE, The pair were spotted walking out of a restaurant locking hands on Friday (Feb. 24). Rihanna, 35, and Rocky, 34, have been out a few times this week, having celebrated RiRi’s birthday on Feb. 20 with at an Italian Restaurant in Santa Monica, California.

The Fenty Beauty founder revealed her second pregnancy during her Super Bowl Half-Time Show performance on Feb. 12. The parents of one welcomed their baby boy into the world in May 2022.

Rihanna’s dad, Ronald Fenty (who found out his daughter was pregnant again during the Super Bowl), says he hopes for a granddaughter this time around. He shared that the Barbados-native singer wants a total of three children and is hopeful that the couple make it all official with a wedding in the near future.

During her interview with British Vogue, Rihanna says that she and Rocky are “best friends with a baby.”

“We have to be on the same page, but we’ve always kind of had that in our relationship. Everything changes when you have a baby but I wouldn’t say it’s done anything but made us closer.”

