‘Family Legacy’ Docuseries To Feature Children Of Diddy, Notorious B.I.G. And Brandy

The Paramount+ project just released its first trailer.

By Paul Meara
April 5, 2023 / 12:06 PM

Paramount+ and MTV are releasing the trailer for their new upcoming docuseries Family Legacy, which features the children of some of hip-hop and R&B’s biggest names.

In the recently released preview of the five-episode project, C.J. Wallace, the son of the Notorious B.I.G. is heard calling his dad “the greatest rapper of all time.” Additionally, Chilli of TLC and Dallas Austin’s son Tron notes “there’s just some things you can’t repeat.”

Sy’Rai Smith, Brandy’s only child, as well as the children of Diddy, Boyz II Men, Van Halen, NSYNC, Backstreet Boys, Linkin Park and others are slated to make appearances in the series.

According to Vibe, the Paramount+ project will dissect the lives of some of music’s biggest artists through their children’s eyes. Overall, it’s slated to feature exclusive footage and brand-new interviews with the children.

Family Legacy is set to premiere on April 25, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, prior to debuting internationally a day later in select countries.

