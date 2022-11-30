WATCH ALL YOUR FAVORITE BET SHOWS
Takeoff's Younger Brother Pays Tribute To Him In Emotional Instagram Post

The rapper was fatally shot on Nov. 1.

(Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

By BET Staff
November 30, 2022 / 1:34 PM

Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was fatally shot at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on Nov. 1. His younger brother, YRN Lingo, has now broken his silence on Instagram.

He wrote in a Nov. 29 post, “"Dear Take, I don't know where to begin, I honestly still can't believe it," Lingo wrote. "My big brother, my right hand, my other half, my literal twin. The one I could call upon anytime no matter what time, weather, situation you were in. You always made sure the family was straight, even when I didn't need anything you always gave me something."

He continued, "I hate that I have to move on with my life without you physically here, I wish I could just stop time and wait, but I know that can't happen," he added. "It's a lot of things I'm going to miss about you, I could name them but it would be a full list and that would take forever. I looked up to you more than anyone on this earth and I will never stop looking up to you. I'll carry your name until the day I die."

See the full post below:

The 28-year-old rapper was tragically gunned down at a Houston, Texas, bowling alley earlier this month, according to BET.com. He was with his uncle and fellow Migos group mate, Quavo. The deceased rapper’s uncle allegedly had gotten into an argument with a group of men minutes before gunfire erupted, killing Takeoff. The incident happened over a reported dice game gone wrong.

