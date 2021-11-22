2021 Soul Train Awards: 5 Best Dance Moments From ‘Best Dance Performance’ Nominee Chris Brown
When it comes to dancing, only a few could prove to be an even match for Grammy-award winner Chris Brown. The Virginia native’s ability to not only sing and write, but dance and dominate any stage he performs on as well, is a skillset only held by a few acts in the music industry. Backflips, front flips, you name it, and Chris has perhaps done it during a show twice, if not multiple times throughout his set.
Thanks to his mind-blowing talent, the “Go Crazy” singer earned himself a nomination at the 2021 Soul Train Awards for “Best Dance Performance.” The R&B crooner is up against several other heavy hitters, including Normani and Usher. Join us as we take a look back at some of Chris’ past performances that prove why he deserves his nomination.
Chris Brown - Medley
During the 2014 Soul Train Music Awards the Grammy-award winner delivered a jam packed performance featuring some of his classic and newer hits, including “Yo (Excuse Me Miss)” and “Take You Down.”
Chris Brown “Run It” Performance on Soul Train Circa 2005
This vintage performance captured Chris at the earlier phase of his career circa 2005 performing his breakout hit “Run It” on the Soul Train stage.The R&B singer delivered a high energy performance that only began to scratch the surface of what type of entertainer the star would ultimately transition into.
Chris Brown & Ciara Performs “Take You Down” at the BET Awards
The chemistry and athleticism between Chris and Ciara that night as they performed “Take You Down” at the 2008 BET Awards was enough to make the likes of Debbie Allen and LaurieAnn “Boomkat” Gibson proud.
Chris Brown ft Tyga & Omarion perform at the BET Awards
Chris, alongside frequent collaborator Tyga, brought nothing short of pure heat as they performed their hit 2015 single “Ayo” off their joint project Fan of a Fan the Album.
The “Kiss Kiss” singer was later joined by Omarion. The duo delivered a Caribbean-inspired performance to the former B2k’s member’s 2014 record, “Post to Be.”
Chris Brown performs “Party” at the 2017 BET Awards
At this point, the singer is no longer playing fair. The man can do this in his sleep, if need be, and his performance at the 2017 BET Awards is evidence.
Watch the 2021 Soul Train Awards on Sunday, November 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.