Flo Milli Shares Sweet First Photos After Welcoming Baby Boy
Flo Milli has officially entered her “mom era.”
Over the weekend, the Alabama-bred rapper announced the arrival of her first child, a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, the “Got The Juice” rapper shared a heartwarming photo of herself cradling her newborn in the delivery room, captioning the photo: “& yall bett not play bout yall internet nephew .”
Fans and celebrity friends immediately flooded her comments with love and congratulations. SZA sweetly wrote, “Awwww he’s gorgeous and perfect I can TELL 😫🥺 congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Latto added, “Congrats Floskiii 🥹💙.”
Flo, born Tamia Monique Carter, kept the vibes going by reposting a video of herself vibing to a Young Thug song in the delivery room, later sharing a sweet snap of her son with the caption, “The best feeling, I got you forever.”
Less than a week earlier, the star hinted that labor was near, posting a shot of a hospital delivery room with the message, “Y’all pray for me.”
Flo first confirmed she was expecting back in November 2024 with a playful nod to her viral catchphrase, posting, “flo mommy sh—“ on X, later joking, “I can’t even see my coochie nomore that’s crazy.”
Congratulations to Flo Milli on this beautiful new chapter!