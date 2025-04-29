Flo Milli Shares Sweet First Photos After Welcoming Baby Boy

Flo Milli has officially entered her “mom era.”

Over the weekend, the Alabama-bred rapper announced the arrival of her first child, a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, the “Got The Juice” rapper shared a heartwarming photo of herself cradling her newborn in the delivery room, captioning the photo: “& yall bett not play bout yall internet nephew 🩵.”

Fans and celebrity friends immediately flooded her comments with love and congratulations. SZA sweetly wrote, “Awwww he’s gorgeous and perfect I can TELL 😫🥺 congratulations! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Latto added, “Congrats Floskiii 🥹💙.”

Flo, born Tamia Monique Carter, kept the vibes going by reposting a video of herself vibing to a Young Thug song in the delivery room, later sharing a sweet snap of her son with the caption, “The best feeling, I got you forever.”

Less than a week earlier, the star hinted that labor was near, posting a shot of a hospital delivery room with the message, “Y’all pray for me.”

Flo first confirmed she was expecting back in November 2024 with a playful nod to her viral catchphrase, posting, “flo mommy sh—“ on X, later joking, “I can’t even see my coochie nomore that’s crazy.”