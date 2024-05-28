BET Awards 2024: Meet the Rising Stars Nominated for 'Best New Artist'
The BET Awards 2024 are just around the corner, and this year's "Best New Artist" category is brimming with talented creatives who have already made significant waves in the music industry.
From a songstress revolutionizing the Afrobeats scene in South Africa to the trap beats emerging from Tallahassee, Florida, this diverse group of nominees will capture your interest. The talented individuals vying for the coveted ‘Best New Artist’ title include 41, 4Batz, Ayra Starr, Bossman Dlow, Fridayy, October London, Tyla, and Sexyy Red, who will perform at the annual event alongside a slew of others.
As we gear up for the awards ceremony, let's examine the nominees redefining the musical landscape. And don't forget to tune in when the BET Awards 2024 returns on Sunday, June 30, along with the BET Experience 2024, presented by Walmart, making a comeback after a five-year hiatus. For BET Experience, Presented by Walmart tickets, click here.
4Batz
Dallas-based singer-songwriter 4Batz is among the fresh talents nominated for "Best New Artist." Despite his recent start in the music industry, the 20-year-old has garnered support from notable figures, including Kanye West, who hailed him as his favorite new artist earlier this year.
41
The 41 rap group comprises artists Kyle Richh, Jenn Cartee, and TaTa, who have been gaining attention for their contributions to rap's sub-genre, Drill.
Bossman Dlow
Florida native Bossman Dlow launched his music career in 2019, starting out in Tallahassee, FL, before branching further throughout the state. In 2023, he released his mixtape "2 Slippery." However, it was in 2024 that the rapper achieved success with his viral hit single "Get In with Me."
Fridayy
Francis Leblanc, known professionally as Fridayy, is a Haitian-American singer, songwriter, and record producer from Philly. Since debuting his first song in 2014, he has collaborated with artists such as Chris Brown, Lil Baby, and DJ Khaled. Notably, his work on DJ Khaled's song "God Did" earned him a Grammy nomination at the 65th annual show.
Ayra Starr
Nigerian singer-songwriter Ayra Starr gained prominence in the music industry with her unique blend of Afrobeat, R&B, and soulful sounds. Her debut single, "Away" quickly became a hit, earning her a dedicated fan base both in Nigeria and internationally. She continues to make waves in the music industry, collaborating with other artists and further solidifying her position as one of Nigeria's most promising talents
October London
October London brings a nostalgic yet fresh vibe to the music world with his soulful tunes and classic influences. His ability to channel the essence of old-school R&B and soul while adding a contemporary twist has made him a standout artist.
Tyla
South African singer and songwriter Tyla made a splash in the music scene, quickly amassing a solid fan base with hits like "Getting Late" and the viral smash single, “Water.” In a short period, she has earned numerous accolades, including becoming the youngest African artist to win a Grammy Award and clinching the inaugural trophy for “Best African Music Performance” last February.
Sexyy Red
Sexyy Red continues to shake up the rap scene with bold lyrics and unapologetic style. Her confident delivery and infectious energy have made her a favorite among fans.
Tune in to the BET Awards 2024 on Sunday, June 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.