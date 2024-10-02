‘House of Spoils’ Star Ariana DeBose Shares How Playing a Chef Inspired Her to Reconnect with Her Natural Curls

Ariana DeBose has never been one to shy away from embracing her full self on and off the screen. As a proud, queer Afro-Latina, she has been pushing the boundaries of representation in Hollywood with grace and fierceness that makes her a standout talent. From her powerful Oscar-winning performance in “West Side Story” to her trailblazing presence on stage and screen, DeBose is unapologetically carving her path, championing underrepresented voices, and challenging norms with every role she takes. Her commitment to authenticity, artistry, and advocacy makes her not just an actress but a force of nature in an industry ripe for change.

“Longevity, to me, is the goal,” DeBose emphasizes, reflecting on her journey. “As an artist, the aim is to keep working, keep challenging yourself, and avoid being confined to any one box.” For DeBose, this commitment to versatility is more than just a professional strategy—it’s a personal mission. The women she looks up to have always defied categorization and are determined to do the same. “So many of the women that inspire me do everything, and that’s the mark of a great artist. It’s not about chasing trends; it’s about showing up authentically, no matter what.”

Her latest role as Chef in “House of Spoils" is a testament to that philosophy. DeBose describes the film as “an exploration of leadership styles and the choice to reject toxicity,” carving out space for a narrative distinct from what audiences might expect. “I understood the comparison to “The Bear” and “The Menu,” but this is not either. It’s a unique exploration from a female perspective,” she says. DeBose’s portrayal of a determined chef navigating a male-dominated industry allowed her to embrace her natural hair on screen. This symbolic and powerful choice underscores her journey of self-acceptance.

“This was the first film after winning the Oscar where I wore my own hair—my short curls, no wigs. It was important to me because it wasn’t just about the character, but about embracing my own femininity and strength,” she shares. “I wanted to see her edges round without losing her sharpness. That was my personal journey, too.”

Navigating the entertainment industry has taught DeBose the value of staying true to her instincts, especially in moments of uncertainty. “I constantly have to go inward and listen to myself,” she reflects. “There’s a lot of noise out there—people love to tell you what they think you should do. But at the end of the day, you’re not running their race. I get off social media and focus on what I want and what feels right to me.” Her willingness to follow her gut, even when it means pushing back against popular opinion, has been key to her artistic evolution.

For DeBose, balancing the weight of representation with the joy of performing remains a delicate dance. “I’m proud of all the communities I represent, but I also know I don’t have all the answers, and I shouldn’t be required to provide them,” she says candidly. “The way I navigate that responsibility is by showing up authentically, in whatever state I’m in, and continuing to do the work.”

Reflecting on her whirlwind Oscar run for “West Side Story,” DeBose acknowledges it was a challenging yet defining period. “I was thrown into a world I didn’t fully understand—the only time you’re alone is when you go to the bathroom, and sleep is a luxury. But my determination to maintain my humanity and show up with kindness helped me achieve something extraordinary. No one thought I’d win, not even me, but I stayed grounded in who I was.”

Now, two years after her historic win, DeBose has embraced the impact of that moment—not just for the communities she represents but for herself as well. “It took time, but I’m proud of what I’ve achieved. That moment was for everyone, but it was also for me,” she reflects, her voice tinged with gratitude and self-awareness.

As she continues to chart her path in Hollywood, DeBose remains guided by a simple yet profound philosophy: love, curiosity, and resilience. “You have to love what you do because it’s hard. You have to be curious and constantly ask ‘why,’ even when it’s uncomfortable. And you need resilience because there will be a lot of ‘no’s.’ But those are the ingredients that make you stronger.”

With projects like “House of Spoils" and a growing body of work that challenges stereotypes and amplifies diverse voices, DeBose is proving that authenticity, determination, and a fearless embrace of one’s identity are the true markers of success in Hollywood. As she puts it, “I’m not here to paint by numbers. I’m here to create something meaningful—and that’s how you last.”