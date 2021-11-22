Tiger Woods Posts A Video Of Golfing For The First Time Since Car Crash

Tiger Woods is on the mend. The golf legend posted a video of him swinging for the first time since the near-fatal car accident.

On Nov. 21, the 45-year-old wrote on his official Twitter account, “Making progress.” See the video below of him swinging at golf balls:

Back on Feb. 23, Woods had been attending the Genesis Golf Invitational in Pacific Palisades, Calif. Villanueva. He hit the median of the roadway careened across the road, which is a steep downward curve, and rolled over several times. A neighbor called 911 and showed emergency responders where the car was.

Woods suffered serious injuries to both legs and paramedics moved him by ambulance to Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the closest trauma center. Thankfully, he suffered no other life threatening injuries.

On Feb. 24, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said the crash was "purely an accident” and there would be no charges against Woods.