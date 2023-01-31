Bad Boys 4 Life! Will Smith Announces 'Bad Boys 4' Is Coming Soon

You can't keep a good duo down! And it looks like Martin Lawrence and Will Smith are about to give the people what they've been eagerly waiting for, another installment to the Bad Boys franchise!

Last summer, many people thought the fourth installment was in jeopardy because of Smith's Oscar slap, but on Tuesday (Jan. 31), Smith took to Instagram to give an update in the most Will Smith of ways.

"I wish I was you, not knowing what I'm about to show me," Smith said while driving and filming.

Smith pulls up to a house, and Martin Lawrence answers the door.

"It's about that time?" Lawrence asks.