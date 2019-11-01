The Real Lone Ranger Was Black, And Now There Is A Movie About Him

When you hear stories about the Lone Ranger, you are often told about a masked Caucasian cowboy who hung out with a Native American named Tonto. In reality, the real Lone Ranger was a formerly enslaved man, Bass Reeves, who became the first Black deputy U.S. Marshal west of the Mississippi River. After making a brief cameo in HBO's Watchmen, his story is coming to the big screen in the Lionsgate film, Hell on the Border.

Starring David Gyasi (Annihilation, Carnival Row, Troy: Fall of a City) as Reeves, Hell on the Border documents his trials in becoming a Black lawman in the post-Civil War Western United States.

Having escaped from slavery after the Civil War, Reeves arrives in Arkansas seeking a job with the law. To prove himself, he must hunt down a deadly outlaw (perennial villain Frank Grillo) with the help of a grizzled journeyman (Ron Pearlman). As he chases the criminal deeper into the Cherokee Nation, Reeves must not only dodge bullets, but severe discrimination in hopes of earning his star — and cement his place as a cowboy legend.

Watch the trailer below!

Hell on the Border is in select theaters and On Demand December 13.