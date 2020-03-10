EXCLUSIVE: Cast of 'Open' Discusses Relationship Taboos (+ Watch The Trailer)

Written by BET Staff

What happens when you live your love life out in the open? One married couple will soon find out. BET recently released the trailer for their upcoming new film OPEN a romantic drama starring Essence Atkins (Wren) and Keith Robinson (Cameron). The film, which is set to premiere this weekend (March 14), explores the lives of a wife and husband who have a non-traditional arrangement in their marriage.

As a child of divorce and a woman aware of the casual infidelities within society, OPEN's main character, Wren, decides to ask her husband, Cameron, for an open marriage after nearly ten years together. Wren does this in hopes of minimizing the pain of him possibly cheating behind her back, or to avoid the secrecy of infidelity all together. Navigating the struggles of being a business owner, as well as the demands of a social life and marriage, Wren finally believes she has life all figured out. That is until she reconnects with a childhood friend, and an undeniable spark forms between the two. Looking through the lens of polygamy, OPEN explores the full scope of certain actions and activities that are often times considered relationship faux pas.

When asked about their inspiration for the film, while neither Robinson or Atkins could relate in terms of personal experience, they did cite fantasy, dialogue and a desire to address certain cultural taboos. "That conversation is always a 'what if' amongst your friends, so I think we took the veil off and put it all on the table with this movie, because it's something people always kind of wondered about or talked about and it's kind of always been taboo and something to stay away from. So with 'OPEN', we tried to expose it and make it tangible for people to make it really okay to discuss it, and make your own assessment of whether you'd do it or not," Robinson told BET.com. Atkins chimed in, "It's meant to be provocative in more ways than one. More than anything, as both one of the actors and one of the producers, my hope was to tell a provocative story, and to provoke conversation around something that is often taboo in our community. It's not something that we discuss."

OPEN stars Essence Atkins (Smart Guy; Deliver Us from Eva), Keith Robinson(Dream Girls; This Christmas), Jasmine Guy (Grey’s Anatomy, The Quad, A Different World), Matt Cedeño (Power, Ambitions) and Marquita Goings (American Soul, Tales). The film was written and directed by Cas Sigers Beedles; produced by Essence Atkins, Melissa Young, and Kirk Frasier. Serving as executive producers are Terri J. Vaughn and Cas Sigers Beedles (for Nina Holiday Entertainment), RichelleCross (for Class & Sass Productions) and Roger Bobb.



The film will premiere on Saturday, March 14th at 8PM on BET & BET HER.