Flashback: Viola Davis' Epic 2017 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Will Still Bring A Tear To Your Eye

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 08: In this handout photo provided by NBCUniversal, Viola Davis accepts the award for Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture for her role in "Fences" during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

She won Best Supporting Actress for Fences.

Published 8 hours ago

Tonight is the Golden Globes and being that it's not the most diverse mix of nominees, we had to reflect on an epic night from 2017.

After five previous nominations, Viola Davis finally took home one of the top acting honors in Hollywood after winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture in 2017 for her role in the critically acclaimed film, Fences.

Davis beat out some of the most talented actresses in the industry, when she went up against Naomie HarrisNicole KidmanOctavia Spencer, and Michelle Williams.

But the best part about her win was her acceptance speech.

During her acceptance speech Davis thanked her co-star and director Denzel Washington, her husband and baby girl, and her dad, who she called the original version of the character whose wife she plays in Fences: "To the original Troy, my father Dan Davis...he had a story, and it deserved to be told, and August Wilson told it."

If her acceptance speech wasn't enough to bring you to tears, her speech honoring Meryl Streep was on par with her best performances. It had the entire audience — and millions of viewers at home — in awe:

The 2020 Golden Globees take place tonight (January 5) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.

Written by Evelyn Diaz

(Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)

