Flashback: Viola Davis' Epic 2017 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Will Still Bring A Tear To Your Eye

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Tonight is the Golden Globes and being that it's not the most diverse mix of nominees, we had to reflect on an epic night from 2017.
After five previous nominations, Viola Davis finally took home one of the top acting honors in Hollywood after winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture in 2017 for her role in the critically acclaimed film, Fences.
Davis beat out some of the most talented actresses in the industry, when she went up against Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer, and Michelle Williams.
But the best part about her win was her acceptance speech.
During her acceptance speech Davis thanked her co-star and director Denzel Washington, her husband and baby girl, and her dad, who she called the original version of the character whose wife she plays in Fences: "To the original Troy, my father Dan Davis...he had a story, and it deserved to be told, and August Wilson told it."
Viola Davis wins the Golden Globe #Fences pic.twitter.com/dUl1bmoThQ— ☁ Ⓜonica ☁ (@ThePompeoMethod) January 9, 2017
If her acceptance speech wasn't enough to bring you to tears, her speech honoring Meryl Streep was on par with her best performances. It had the entire audience — and millions of viewers at home — in awe:
.@violadavis gives the introduction for this year's Cecil B. DeMille Award recipient, Meryl Streep. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LafpKlwsDh— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017
The 2020 Golden Globees take place tonight (January 5) at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m. on NBC.
(Photo: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS