Flashback: Viola Davis' Epic 2017 Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Will Still Bring A Tear To Your Eye

Tonight is the Golden Globes and being that it's not the most diverse mix of nominees, we had to reflect on an epic night from 2017.



After five previous nominations, Viola Davis finally took home one of the top acting honors in Hollywood after winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture in 2017 for her role in the critically acclaimed film, Fences.

Davis beat out some of the most talented actresses in the industry, when she went up against Naomie Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer, and Michelle Williams.



But the best part about her win was her acceptance speech.