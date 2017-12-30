Tamar Braxton Makes Statement Defending Vince Herbert Days After She Reportedly Had Him Arrested

Just days after Tamar Braxton’s estranged husband Vincent Herbert was reportedly arrested for spousal assault and taken to jail, the actress/singer is now saying that no physical altercation happened.

Braxton told TMZ that while alcohol and a bunch of hurt feelings clashed, it ended at that.

"There was no physical interaction between Vince and I on Christmas," she told the celebs site. "While I do not appreciate his lack of respect for our family and him allegedly impregnating another woman, I cannot paint him as a vicious abuser that Vince is not."

She also explained what led to the Christmas day altercation.

"Co-parenting while going through a divorce is not an easy task," she says. "While celebrating the Christmas holiday as a family, after a few drinks and some jealousy, things got a bit out of hand, which is common for most families during the holidays. In the midst of everything our family is going through things got heated and a bit exaggerated.

"I'm deeply hurt and saddened that this will be how we remember Christmas 2017, but, my motto is and maintains to be 'Bluebird of Happiness' and nobody will stop my joy and blessings going into the New Year! God Bless!" she continued.

Tamar Braxton filed for divorce from Herbert in October.

After the arrest Herbert had to post a $20,000 bond.

Just a few hours before admitting that no physical abuse took place during the incident, Tamar called the woman who blamed Vincent pregnant a “whore.”

We’re scratching our heads over here. Seems like this divorce is going to be best for everyone.