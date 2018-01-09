Wayment, Is Angela Simmons Dating An NBA Player With A Famous Ex?

Angela Simmons ended 2017 by revealing her decision to leave her crooked ex in the past, and it seems as she's kicking off 2018 with a fresh new outlook and a new man to match.

Simmons has been spotted chilling courtside at several basketball games as of late, but she's primarily been making a point to show that she's a supporter of the Toronto Raptors, where Serge Ibaka serves as a power forward. Serge, as avid celebrity couple-watchers know, was in a serious thing with Keri Hilson for years.

While this could simply mean that she's a fan, Fameolous did some digging to prove that there may be something brewing between these two as they've both been spotted making social media posts at the same locations and have been hitting that like button on each other's Instagram posts a lot, lately.

Take a look for yourself, below: