Gabrielle Union Has An Absolutely Brilliant Theory About Donald Trump’s ‘Shithole’ Comment

Gabrielle Union is saying what we’re all thinking right about now.

The actress and model was sought out by TMZ’s cameras at a recent book-signing event and asked about Donald Trump’s “shithole” comments in regards to Haiti, El Salvador and numerous African nations.

Gabby kept it short and sweet in her response.

“I think most of what comes out of Trump’s mouth would be the shithole he’s talking about,” she said, then followed up by calling Haiti “the most beautiful place [with the] most beautiful people.”

Welp. Question asked, question answered.

Oh, and if you wanted to know her thoughts about a potential Oprah Winfrey 2020 run against The Donald?

“I like Oprah having a happy, healthy, safe life and [we] should probably have a real public servant,” Union replied.

Hmph. Anyway, watch what went down below.