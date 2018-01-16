Just Won’t Learn: Young Hollywood Hurls Another Insult At Amara La Negra After Racist Comments

The drama between Young Hollywood and Amara La Negra has been one of the most intense storylines of the premiere season of VH1’s Love & Hip Hop Miami . The budding producer didn’t learn his lesson after suggesting the rising songstress swap her ethnic look for a more commercially appealing one. When the feuding pair were brought together by LHH Miami star Veronica Vega things took another turn for the worse, as Hollywood threw more shade Amara’s way.

After realizing he’d been set up by his date Veronica, Hollywood said he’d be a “bigger man” and a “gentleman” and apologize for insulting Amara’s pride in her Afro-Latino heritage. Things took a strange turn when Hollywood began his apology by throwing not so subtle jabs at Amara saying, “You look like a strong female that can handle that,” that being not-so constructive criticism. The icing on the cake came when he said, “I’m trying to be cool and apologizing and I feel like you’re being ignorant.”

Clearly taken back by Hollywood’s “apology,” Amara clutched her imaginary pearls and questioned the producer’s sincerity.

Despite the attempt, Amara La Negra and Young Hollywood didn’t come to any sort of resolution.

This entire debacle should go down in ‘what not to do when apologizing 101.’ Insulting someone while trying to apologize for insulting them is never the way to have a productive conversation.