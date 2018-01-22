Amina Buddafly Reveals The Real Reason She Filed For Divorce From Peter Gunz

Wendy Williams Wasted Absolutely No Time Shading Kim And Kanye Over Their Baby News
Who could be mad at this?
Issa wrap! One of reality TV’s most controversial love triangles is officially over. Former Love & Hip Hop star Amina Buddafly recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband Peter Gunz, and now she’s spilling all of the deets on what finally brought her marriage to an end.
During a chat with TheJasmineBrand.com, the songstress revealed, “It’s pretty simple: Peter and I have been separated living separate lives for two years now, that is a long time and a lot can happen in 2 years.”
Crediting the new year with giving her courage to move forward, she added, “It finally doesn’t hurt anymore, so with a new year I felt that this was a good time for me to take action, since he wouldn’t. I just don’t want to be married to someone I’m not with anymore.”
Amina Buddafly and Peter Gunz’s unconventional love story began on Love & Hip Hop where the couple was introduced to viewers as music collaborators while Gunz was involved with his longtime girlfriend, and mother of his sons, Tara Wallace.
Gunz and Buddafly would go on to reveal that they were indeed married and that’s where the 7-year love triangle began. After having two kids and bringing the drama to Love & Hip Hop for several years, the couple took their marriage woes to Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. From the looks of things, their attempt wasn’t successful.
