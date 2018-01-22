Amina Buddafly Reveals The Real Reason She Filed For Divorce From Peter Gunz

Issa wrap! One of reality TV’s most controversial love triangles is officially over. Former Love & Hip Hop star Amina Buddafly recently filed for divorce from her estranged husband Peter Gunz , and now she’s spilling all of the deets on what finally brought her marriage to an end.

During a chat with TheJasmineBrand.com, the songstress revealed, “It’s pretty simple: Peter and I have been separated living separate lives for two years now, that is a long time and a lot can happen in 2 years.”

Crediting the new year with giving her courage to move forward, she added, “It finally doesn’t hurt anymore, so with a new year I felt that this was a good time for me to take action, since he wouldn’t. I just don’t want to be married to someone I’m not with anymore.”