LisaRaye McCoy Just Got Hit With A Celebrity’s Worst Nightmare

LisaRaye McCoy is now the latest celebrity to suffer a major burglary in the California area as it has been reported that her crib was robbed of more than $100,000 worth of valuables.

According to TMZ, the Players Club star's San Fernando Valley home was broken into over the weekend, with the culprits entering through a side door. They reportedly looted the entire residence, stealing $160,000 worth of jewelry and purses.

The actress was reportedly out of town at the time of the robbery. A family member discovered the invasion while checking up on the house.

The police are said to be reviewing surveillance footage to aid in identifying the suspects.

McCoy now joins the likes of Mariah Carey, Jason DeRulo, Floyd Mayweather and more who have all suffered recent home burglaries.