Who's Lying? Tiffany Haddish Reportedly Has Receipts That Sanaa Lathan Is The One Who Bit Beyoncé

Despite Sanaa Lathan ’s light-hearted denial that she bit Beyoncé at an after-party for her husband Jay-Z ’s 4:44 tour, it is now being reported that the original source of the story, Tiffany Haddish , has told several people that the actress is, in fact, the culprit.

TMZ reportedly spoke to one of the sources who is privy to the information spread by the comedian and they claim that the bite did happen, but it was “not an aggressive” one. “It was more playful and non-invasive,” but still took Queen Bey by surprise.

The alleged bite took place after a woman, seemingly identified as Lathan, was spotted getting flirty with Jigga at the party. After Beyoncé reportedly approached her to make her presence known during the inappropriate situation, the actress allegedly bit her “playfully” to seemingly indicate that there was nothing to be concerned about.

After noticing what happened, Haddish told Beyoncé during an exchange, thereafter, that she was going to kick Lathan’s a*s. However Bey told her to just let it go and enjoy the party.

Lathan tweeted, after the BeyHive set her ablaze, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyoncé and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

...and another layer — allegedly — unfolds.