Kinky: Watch Tiffany Haddish Spank Kevin Hart In A Chicken Suit

Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart are taking their love/hate relationship to hilarious levels. After roasting each other on Twitter about facial hair (and taking a much-needed break from the "Who Bit Beyonce" mystery theater) the two comedians have dropped the trailer to their new movie, Night School .

In the comedy, Kevin Hart is a down-on-his-luck business owner who needs to obtain his GED so that he can get a job and pay for his wedding. The only problem is that he has to get through Tiffany Haddish, his night school teacher. He's joined in this class by Romany Malco and Fat Joe, to name a few, but will Kevin make the grade? Watch the trailer below.