'Black Panther' Is About To Dethrone This Iconic Movie In Another Record-Breaking Milestone

Marvel's Black Panther continues to rewrite the history books with its latest accomplishment.
After major milestones including the film grossing more than $1 billion worldwide and being officially heralded as the most commercially successful superhero film ever in the United States, it is now being reported that Black Panther is set to dethrone a classic film in the U.S.'s highest-earning movies list.
Based on Forbes' statistics, the Ryan Coogler-directed film is on track to dethroning Titanic to become the No. 3 highest-earning movie in the country.
Black Panther, which sat at a $652.5 million domestic box office total as of Tuesday, surpassed Jurassic World's $652.3 million for the No. 4 spot. In a mere $6.8 million, the highly celebrated film will officially knock the 1997 romance movie to the No. 4 spot. In fact, this is expected to occur as early as Thursday or Friday.
Once the superhero flick surpasses the 11-time Oscar-winning James Cameron classic, it will need another $100 million to meet the next movie in line, Avatar, which earned a whopping $760.6 million domestically.
At the very top of the list is 2015's Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which outperformed all of American movie history with a staggering $936.6 million.
Light work, right? If the past few months have proven anything, it's that Black audiences can make the seemingly impossible a reality. So, let's go!
