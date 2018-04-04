Here We Go: Mathew Knowles Advises Beyoncé To Cut Ties With This Person Over Bite Scandal

Beyonce Knowles (R) and father Mathew Knowles during The 47th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Is he taking things a bit too far?

The #WhoBitBeyoncé mystery may have been solved, but despite the general public moving on from the scandal, one person is still weighing in: Queen Bey's father, Mathew Knowles.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, while promoting his new book, Knowles weighed in on the heavily publicized rumor that an actress bit his megaster daughter on the face.

While he refrained from pointing any fingers, specifically, he had one question, "Where the hell was security?," before adding, "Fire the security!"

Beyoncé has had the same head of security, Julius de Boer, for 10 years now, with her loyal BeyHive quickly coming to realize, early on, that he is never too far away from her, at all times. However, it appears as this proved to be a moment where he wasn't quite quick enough.

(Photo: Splash News)

Needless to say, as a resident BeyHive member, myself, it's safe to say — and fellow cardholders, help me out, here — that no one can do the job of protecting the queen better than the Amsterdam native.

Therefore, firing him may not be the best idea. However, we see Mr. Knowles' point. 

What do you think of his words? Is he jumping the gun or is he justified in his conclusion?

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

