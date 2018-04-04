Here We Go: Mathew Knowles Advises Beyoncé To Cut Ties With This Person Over Bite Scandal

The #WhoBitBeyoncé mystery may have been solved , but despite the general public moving on from the scandal, one person is still weighing in: Queen Bey's father, Mathew Knowles .

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, while promoting his new book, Knowles weighed in on the heavily publicized rumor that an actress bit his megaster daughter on the face.

While he refrained from pointing any fingers, specifically, he had one question, "Where the hell was security?," before adding, "Fire the security!"

Beyoncé has had the same head of security, Julius de Boer, for 10 years now, with her loyal BeyHive quickly coming to realize, early on, that he is never too far away from her, at all times. However, it appears as this proved to be a moment where he wasn't quite quick enough.