"Devil In a Blue Dress" Director Carl Franklin To Be Honored At New Film Series

This is how you do "Throwback Thursday." The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) and the American Cinematheque have joined forces to create a special program to screen and celebrate African American film. Through its partnership with American Cinematheque, AAFCA will curate an ongoing film series showcasing a wide range of Black films, some of which have not been on screen in decades, and conversations with a prolific list of Black filmmakers exploring the cultural significance and important themes of the work.

The series will launch on April 29th with a special event celebrating the career of Carl Franklin at the historic AeroTheatre in Santa Monica. His explosive debut feature, One False Move along with his bold big screen adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel, Devil in a Blue Dress will be screened with Franklin present for a Q&A to discuss both works as well as his career overall.

AAFCA and the Cinematheque will announce other special programs throughout the year that feature some of the pioneers who have pushed and continue to push Black film and filmmakers forward, as well as contemporary filmmakers who continue to build on that legacy.

“It is a privilege to partner with American Cinematheque to provide Southern California cinephiles with quality programming that spans the full spectrum of the Black filmmaking experience,” said AAFCA co-founder/CEO president Gil Robertson. “All of the programming will challenge stereotypes and shatter myths about the Black film experience, leaving no doubts regarding the vast contributions Black filmmakers have made to the overall history of the moving picture.”

Since 1981, American Cinematheque has served as a gathering space for cinephiles dedicated to the motion picture in all its forms, classic and contemporary. Their alliance with AAFCA is just one of many partnerships that helps promote diversity and inclusion in celebrating the art of the moving picture.

“The American Cinematheque is honored to be able to provide a platform for AAFCA’s in-depth examination of work from Black filmmakers in America,” said Gwen Deglise, programmer at American Cinematheque. “This series exemplifies our interest in looking at the evolution of culture and society through cinema and we hope to host some groundbreaking discussions about the work itself, as well as the history and contemporary climate for Black voices in cinema.”

Deglise particularly looks forward to the April 29 launch celebrating Carl Franklin. “I’m excited to rediscover on the big screen the classic LA film Devil in a Blue Dress with director Carl Franklin in person,” she said.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit. http://americancinemathequecalendar.com/content/devil-in-a-blue-dress-one-false-move