Here's What Blac Chyna Thinks Of The Kardashians' Reactions To Her Six Flags Brawl

Blac Chyna attends the Blowpro event in Miami Beach, Florida.

The family isn't too pleased.

Published 48 minutes ago

Blac Chyna's recent Six Flags incident is still continuing to follow her, days after the incident took place. In fact, the story's grown legs to the point where it reached her ex's family, the Kardashians, who have reportedly been looking on in disgust.

TMZ recently caught up with the former stripper who shared a telling response to their reaction.

It was previously reported that Chyna's ex, Rob Kardashian, is setting up a showdown in family court to have his hefty child support payments reduced, among other things, in light of the incident.

The TMZ paparazzi caught up with her while out and about, recently, where she showed that she's pretty much unbothered by their alleged thoughts.

After the photographer asked her to give any insight into how she took their alleged words, she giggled and kept it moving.

Take a look, here.

Written by John Justice

(Photo: Romain Maurice/Splash News)

