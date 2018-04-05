Kylie Jenner Rarely Addresses Rumors On Twitter, But She Couldn’t Stay Silent About This One

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner is seen at the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

The new mom quickly set the record straight.

What if Kris Jenner, in addition to running the Kardashian-Jenner empire, also ran the careers of the men attached to the family? Well, this was rumored to be the case, most recently, when it was reported that she was facilitating the new directions of Kanye West and Travis Scott's business lives.

After the report — which displeased many — went viral, Scott's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, took to Twitter to address the hoopla.

The rumor that the infamous momager was on-track to taking over the reigns of her son-in-law and her youngest daughter's boyfriend's hip-hop careers quickly took on a life of its own on social media.

In fact, it pervaded Twitter timelines everywhere, seemingly including Kylie's, as the new mother felt the need to address the claims herself on her profile.

In three words and a face palm emoji, she made it clear that the rumor was completely false.

With that said, 'Ye and Travis Scott fans everywhere, rejoice!

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

