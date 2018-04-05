Kylie Jenner Rarely Addresses Rumors On Twitter, But She Couldn’t Stay Silent About This One

What if Kris Jenner, in addition to running the Kardashian-Jenner empire, also ran the careers of the men attached to the family? Well, this was rumored to be the case, most recently, when it was reported that she was facilitating the new directions of Kanye West and Travis Scott's business lives.

After the report — which displeased many — went viral, Scott's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, took to Twitter to address the hoopla.