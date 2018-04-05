The Rock Finally Reveals What Caused His Beef With Vin Diesel, And It’s A Little Bit Petty

Now, years after the feud was initiated, the former wrestler is speaking out and he's sharing just where they stand today and warning there's some shade packed deep inside the niceties.

Fate of the Furious co-stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vin Diesel have notoriously been friendly enemies for some time, with the public first learning of their beef after Johnson called his fellow action star a "candy a*s" back in 2016.

In his cover story with Rolling Stone magazine, Johnson explained that he and Diesel recently spoke in person and put everything out in the open.

"Vin and I had a few discussion, including an important face-to-face in my trailer," he said. "I came to realize... we have a fundamental difference in philosophies on how we approach moviemaking and collaborating. It took me some time, but I'm grateful for that clarity. Whether we work together again or not."

Mature, right? Well, there's more.

The Jumanji star started laying on the shade thicker and thicker after he was asked if Diesel will be back for the ninth installment in the franchise.

"I'm not quite sure," he said. "Right now, I'm concentrating on making the spin-off as good as it can be. But I wish him all the best, and I harbor no ill will there, just because of the clarity we have."

After taking a brief pause, he continued with these savage words: "Actually, you can erase that last part about 'no ill will.' We'll just keep it with the clarity."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson: never one to sugarcoat.