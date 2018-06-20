No More Drama: Mary J. Blige Is Officially Done With Her Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 14: Recording artist Mary J Blige attends the 33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Auditorium on April 14, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Legato/FilmMagic)

After two years of mess, she’s finally free.

After nearly two years of very messy divorce proceedings, Mary J. Blige is officially a single woman!

A judge finalized Blige's divorce from her estranged husband, Kendu Issacs, on Wednesday (June 20), per reports from TMZ. Details surrounding the specifics of their divorce settlement have yet be revealed.

Back in March, the former couple reportedly reached a settlement, but still had to work out details of how their assets would be split. 

Mary J. Blige married her former manager Kendu Issacs in 2003. Blige filed for divorce in July 2016 and accussed her then-estranged husband of $spending 400,000 on his new girlfriend in April 2017. Issacs claimed he'd been "unemployable" due to their split and asked to have his $30,000 monthly spousal support increased to $65,000.

Written by BET Staff

