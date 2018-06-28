Terry Crews Fans Are Trying To Kill 50 Cent’s Career Over Callous Instagram Posts

While Terry Crews continues to be rightfully celebrated for his bravery and honesty after coming forward with his story of being sexually assaulted by a male Hollywood exec, the actor's most recent troll, 50 Cent , is being punished for his juvenile response .

Most recently, the Power star took to social media to mock Crews for admitting what happened to him. Since then, following a massive surge of backlash and critiques, 50 deleted the post. However, Crews' fans and supporters haven't forgotten what he did and have since created a petition that may ultimately result in his hit Starz show taking a hit.

In the Care2 Petition that has since been created, Crews' fans are calling for the premium channel to make an example of the rapper-turned-actor through his successful series.

"50 Cent is, in fact, a very powerful man in Hollywood," the petition reads. "The rapper turned actor stars and produces in Starz's most watched show 'Power' and last year the cable network announced that he had signed on to produce 3 more shows for the premium channel."

The petition went on to state that the channel should take a stand against what the face of their leading program is exhibiting.

"Starz should send a message to the rapper and to all other potential producers and filmmakers that they will not tolerate this type of ignorance," it reads.

Could this materialize into a larger issue for 50?