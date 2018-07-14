Tamar Braxton Trolls Her Estranged Husband With This Photo In Nothing But Lingerie

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Tamar Braxton Trolls Her Estranged Husband With This Photo In Nothing But Lingerie

“Getting ready...for whatever.”

Published 6 days ago

Recently, Tamar Braxton set the perfect thirst trap for her estranged husband and manager, Vincent Herbert, when she posed on the ‘gram showing off her perfectly toned body in nothing but lingerie and a sexy blonde wig.

See the photo that the mother-of-one posted along with the caption: “Getting ready...for whatever.”

Getting ready...for whatever😜

A post shared by Tamar Braxton ❤️ (@tamarbraxton) on

Ditching her short hair in a favor of a blonde wig, fans couldn’t help but think the “Love and War” singer was trolling her soon-to-be ex-husband since she once admitted she brought thousands of blonde wigs because, “Vince liked blonde head, light, fair women.”

We see you teasing!

While the status of the couple’s divorce is still unknown, we are glad to see that Tamar is enjoying loving her body and no longer struggling with body image.

She ready!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: MTV/TRL/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs