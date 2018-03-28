Tamar Braxton Admits She Bought '150,000 Blonde Wigs' To Please Her Estranged Husband

Would you buy 150,000 wigs just to please your man? Tamar Braxton did. While chatting on The Steve Harvey Show, Tamar revealed that she aimed to please her soon-to-be ex-husband, Vincent Herbert—even if it meant having thousands of wigs.

“I believe in that, though. I believe in being attractive for your mate,” Tamar confessed. “I used to have all blonde wigs. I still have 150,000 of them at my house since I done shaved my [hair] off.” Jokingly, she shared that all of her wigs are for sale now because she "won’t be needing them anymore." “Vince liked blonde head, light, fair women," she continued. "And I just wasn’t born with no blonde hair. But for me, I think that’s a responsibility that women have, is to stay current for your man.” See the clip for yourself:

Recently, the newly single 40-year-old R&B singer shocked the internet by opting for the big chop. She says that shaving all her hair made her feel "finally free" of everyone's comments and opinions.

Listening to Tamar's points, we found it brought up a controversial question: Would you consider changing your appearance to fit your man’s preference? Thinking back, this wouldn’t be the first celebrity that changed their hair for their man. Even Kim Kardashian admitted she went “blonde for that D.”

I’d go blonde for that D...😂 pic.twitter.com/yRME6Hs65V — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 3, 2017

IMO: Tamar’s idea of keeping your partner happy in a relationship is legit—but, only if it's a two-way street! When it comes down to it: it’s your decision. From how you decide to wear your hair, to the choices you make in your life. However, the idea that it’s a woman’s “responsibility to stay current for your man” has to be challenged. If a man loves you, in the words of Drake, he will appreciate you with "sweatpants, hair tied, chillin’ with no makeup on." What are your thoughts of changing your appearance for your partner? Do you agree with Tamar’s advice for other women? Let’s chat in the comments.

Written by Tweety Elitou