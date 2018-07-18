Petty AF: Joseline Responds To Stevie J And Faith Evans’ Surprise Marriage By Exposing His DMs

Did A Woman Inspire Nick Fraser's "Why You Always Lying?" Viral Video
The internet is still ablaze after multiple sources reported that Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Stevie J is now married to his on-again-off-again girlfriend, Faith Evans.
While there seems to be a collective sense of shock pervading social media, no one seems to be in awe more than Stevie's ex and baby mama, Joseline Hernandez, who took to Instagram to share her thoughts in a pretty petty way.
The self-proclaimed Puerto Rican princess posted a screenshot of a text message exchange between her and a person whose number she saved under the name "A**hole" in her phone. Based on the context of the conversation, it appears as the person was Stevie J.
Dated June 17, the message allegedly showed Stevie writing, "Will you marry me?" to which Joseline responded, "I'm actually trying to marry someone else I really like. I'm sorry. I tried it with you. I'm liking some one else a lot."
The thread seemed to show that he didn't take her refusal well as he went on to call her a "stupid little b***h," soon after.
Take a look, below:
She wasn't done exposing the reality star as she then took to Twitter to send another message to him regarding his allegedly late child support payments.
The news of Stevie and Faith's alleged marriage was sparked by them professing their love for one another in a couple of recent tweets.
(Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
