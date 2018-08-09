Dave Chappelle Reacts To The Academy's Controversial 'Popular Film' Category

After the organization made the official announcement, including a few other impending changes to the show, on Wednesday (August 8), several have weighed in on the new addition to the mix. However, the reaction that seems to loom over the rest is comedian Dave Chappelle 's.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Scienes is broadening their category choices a bit by adding a new " popular film " category to the Oscars race.

While the minor details regarding the eligibility in this new category are yet to be announced, it is known that the purpose of it is pretty clear: to ensure that the box office smashes of the year have a fair chance to walk away with the coveted golden statue.

While walking the BlacKkKlansman premiere red carpet, recently, Chappelle shared his direct thoughts on the Academy's decision with Hip Hollywood.

"I have no f*****g idea what the Academy does," he said. "Like, I just got in the Academy, but when I find out, I'll let you guys know... I just read in the paper that I got invited to join the Academy. I don't know if I'm supposed to, like, send something, like, 'OK, I accept.'"

After sending those around him into a frenzy of laughter, he shared some honest thoughts on the category.

"Whether you win an award or not, if your work is good, it's good," he said. "If it resonates with the audience, it resonates... So, everyone, keep your chin up. Best popular, best whatever. We're all winners."

