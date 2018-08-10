DL Hughley Shares Insane Story Of How His Wife Financially Supported His Mistress

After sharing the somber details of his then 9-month-old baby — born as a result of the affair — being killed by his mistress' then-boyfriend, he is now coming forward with even more shocking details of how his wife came to be a source of financial assistance for his former side chick.

D.L. Hughley has shared, years ago, about his serial-cheating past and, most notoriously, admitted to conceiving a child through one of his affairs while married to his wife of now more than 30 years.

In a recent interview with VLAD TV, the comedian explained that after he admitted to his wife that he was seeing another woman behind her back, the mistress, whom he hadn't communicated with for some time, came back into the picture to ask for money.

"Years later, the girl — it jammed her up too like it did me," he said. "She started asking for money. She needed some money, and I told her my wife would have to take care of it, because I couldn't."

After telling his mistress that his wife would clean up his mess, he shared that the ladies made an arrangement under one condition.

"So, she and my wife started talking and my wife started giving her money," he continued. "The condition was that she could never ask me and my wife to take care of her, so my wife took it from my allowance that I've never gotten back."

After sharing that, to this very day, he isn't sure if his wife is still financially supporting his mistress, he added that he no longer gets an "allowance."

"So, I don't know if she's still giving it to her or not," he said. "But I know that I don't get that money anymore, and I can't go, 'Are you still?...' I can't do that."

Later in the interview he added that he was getting off of an airplane one time and saw both his wife and mistress. After he explained to his wife that she was the mother of his love child who died, he said his wife told her, "Sorry for your loss."

