Geoffrey Owens' Son's Reaction To His Dad Being Job-Shamed Brought The Actor To Tears

Speaking with People , the Cosby Show alum shared the heartwarming exchange he and his son, who is away at school, had following the viral incident and it, if anything, firmly demonstrates what a tight bond they have.

Geoffrey Owens being put on blast by an intruding stranger while making an honest living at Trader Joe's caused him a ton of pain, initially, as he recalled having to warn his son of the embarrassment that may come, as a result.

The actor recently shared with the publication that after seeing the photo spread, he immediately thought of his 19-year-old son whom he feared would be humiliated that his dad worked at a supermarket.

"My wife and I were together when we saw it," he said. "It made me think of my son. I texted my son and warned him about the story breaking. I actually apologized to him for embarrassing him, because I knew that he's in school away from us. I knew his classmates would see it and he'd be humiliated and embarrassed. I apologized to him."

Before the public rallied behind the veteran actor, which happened almost instantaneously, his son sent him an encouraging message reassuring him that embarrassment was the farthest thing from his mind.

"Even before the wave of support rolled in within an hour or two, he sent me a beautiful text back about how proud he was of me," he continued. "I cried, I just broke down. He felt the opposite of embarrassment. He was so proud that I had taken the job. It was beautiful."

He further added that the support from the two people closest to him was all the reassurance he needed and the swarms of support from the public was just the icing on top.

"With my wife's support and my son's reactions, all before the counter-reaction came in, I felt very supported and loved," he said. "Then, the encouragement from all over the world started to come in and that was unbelievable and overwhelming."

Such a beautiful result to an unfairly initiated narrative.