Amber Rose Debuts New Man Days After Splitting With NBA Player Monte Morris

There's a new man in Amber Rose's life, and no, it's not Monte Morris. Despite recently making it official with the NBA baller over the summber, Amber Rose debuted a new love interest during the 4th annual Amber Rose Slut Walk.

She was spotted lip locking with Def Jam Records Vice President of A&R Alexander 'AE' Edwards during the Slut Walk. According to TMZ, Amber, who was close friends with Blac Chyna, has known AE for years because of the close relationship he shares with Chyna's ex, Tyga. After making their public debut, the love birds took to social media with extra PDA.

Per TMZ, Amber Rose and AE have been dating for a few weeks. Despite the rumored fall out between Amber and Blac Chyna, the news site claims she and Tyga both of approve of their bestie's new union.

Written by BET Staff