Gabrielle Union Reacts To Martin Lawrence And Will Smith Announcing ‘Bad Boys 3’ With This Pointed Tweet

Published 5 days ago

With everything being a go for Bad Boys 3, per Will Smith and Martin Lawrence's announcement, fans are eagerly awaiting the film's premiere.

Another person who is looking forward to the development of the third installment of the franchise is its former member Gabrielle Union, who recently tweeted an interesting reaction to the news.

Union, who appeared in Bad Boys 2 as Lawrence's character's younger sister, recently took to Twitter to seemingly openly express her interest in joining the cast.

The actress retweeted a video of the two actors sharing the news, and added an eye and phone emojis. The apparent translation: "Call me!"

This comes months after it was announced that NBC shelved Union's previously filmed pilot for a Bad Boys spin-off with Jesssica Alba, titled LA's Finest, due to an expensive budget of $12 million.

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photos from left: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic, Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

