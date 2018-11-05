Prayers Up: Porsha Williams Hospitalized In The Midst Of First Pregnancy

One of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member's co-stars shared, over the weekend, that the pregnant reality star has been hospitalized.

Williams' self-proclaimed "big sis," NeNe Leakes, took to Instagram on Sunday where she posted a photo of the pregnant star with an IV in her arm, assumedly insinuating that she has been hospitalized.

The RHOA OG captioned the photo, "Send some prayers and good vibes to our Tink Tink @porsha4real today."